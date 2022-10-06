Frankie Kazarian Gives Update On His Being The Elite Status

It has been a month since the most recent episode of "Being The Elite," and there doesn't appear to be much of a path forward for the show with Nick Jackson, Matt Jackson, and Kenny Omega currently serving their indefinite AEW suspensions with no real end in sight. As a result, it appears at least one "BTE" co-star is moving on.

"BTE is kind of a thing of the past for me at the moment," Frankie Kazarian told the "Paltrocast" podcast recently. Kazarian remarked that his popular "Do ya?" catchphrase had led to a lot of interesting requests at conventions and on social media. Kazarian, as well as fellow SoCal Uncensored members Christopher Daniels and Scorpio Sky were regularly featured on the weekly YouTube series.

"Being The Elite" has been on hiatus since the post-All Out fallout put The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega on the shelf. "BTE" producer Brandon Cutler was also involved in the same incident and found himself suspended for a short while, but he has since returned to work. The series debuted on YouTube in May 2017 and has registered over 300 episodes since its launch, often featuring the fictionalized backstage antics of The Elite and a number of other wrestlers who they cross paths with.

One of the first AEW World Tag Team Champions, Kazarian has been mainly splitting his time as of late between AEW, Impact Wrestling, and the independent scene. Kazarian recently won a #1 Contender Triple Threat Revolver match at Impact's Victory Road pay-per-view event in September, earning a shot at Impact X Division Champion "Speedball" Mike Bailey.