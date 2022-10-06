Health Update On Dalton Castle

While Dalton Castle is at the top of his game today as part of the Ring of Honor Six Man Tag Team Champions, it wasn't that long ago when it appeared his wrestling career had come to a painful termination.

In an interview with "The Undisputed Podcast," the former ROH World Champion recalled breaking his back in 2016 during a freestyle wrestling training session in Troy, New York.

"I was down there training one day with this guy and we just had a couple of hard goes," he recalled. "In one of the last goes, we had a stalemate where something packed in my back and his neck cracked. And it was just fortunately that he got hurt at the same time – where he just goes, 'I think we should stop it,' because I would never be the one to say, 'Let's stop.'"

Castle went on to describe how he felt later in the evening.

"Woke up in the worst pain of my life in my bed and trying to sit up hurt. Trying to stand up hurt. Trying to sit up in a seat position – it was the worst pain ever."