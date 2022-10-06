Wheeler Yuta Recalls Being Thrown 'In The Deep End' With MJF AEW Promo Battle

Wheeler Yuta battled with MJF both on the mic and in the ring, and he proved he's no slouch in either aspect. The issues between Yuta and MJF began during the Grand Slam edition of "AEW Dynamite," when MJF left Yuta lying. The following week, Yuta returned with more intensity, and MJF wasn't allowed to have a field day with his promo as he did the week prior.

Ultimately, this led to a match between the two on the October 5 "Dynamite," which MJF won. Appearing on "Busted Open Radio," Yuta discussed being thrown to the wolves for promo battles with MJF.

"I think that once you're on national television you're in the deep end no matter what," Yuta said. "I went out there, there's a million people watching. It's sink or swim every time. So yeah, being sent out there with MJF definitely was a challenge. Someone actually did send me the clip of Bully [Ray] saying that he was gonna tweet that it was like bringing a wet noodle to a gun fight and I completely understand that sentiment from a lot of people ... So, you're either gonna do well, and hopefully, I did and it seems to be that's the prevailing opinion, or you're gonna sink. I think that's the way to do it. You're on TV, it's time to go."

Yuta noted that when he went toe-to-toe on the mic with MJF during the September 28 "Dynamite," he tried not to make things formulaic. He said nothing was written down for the promo, but he knew the gist of what he wanted to say, and many believe he held his own.

