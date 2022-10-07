The Rock Makes Grown Man Cry

As we approach the release of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's next film — the DC superhero blockbuster "Black Adam" – it's fascinating to look back at just how much his popularity has grown since debuting in pro wrestling in 1996. And with such stardom that has since stretched beyond the squared circle comes diehard fans, including one in Mexico that was brought to tears upon meeting his hero.

Johnson documented the very moment on his Instagram, capturing the fan's emotions as his WWE Championship belt gets signed by "The Rock." "Thank you! Thank you, Rock! Thank you," the fan says as he gets to shake Johnson's hand. The WWE Hall of Famer responded to the interaction in his post, writing, "An emotional night. Lots of tears of joy. Even my cold, dark soul gets a little emotional when I see people start to break and cry. It's a beautiful thing. THANK YOU, MEXICO. I love you back."

This all happened as Johnson was making his way down the red carpet as a part of a promotional world tour supporting "Black Adam." The film opens on October 21 and is projected to rake in something in the $65 million to $70 million range opening weekend domestically.

As for a return to professional wrestling, it remains unclear if or when "The Rock" will step ever back between the ropes to compete. There have long been rumors that a match against his real-life cousin, the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Romans, could happen, potentially at next year's WrestleMania, but that is far from official at this point. He has not appeared live in WWE since October 4, 2019 — the debut of "SmackDown" on Fox, which also marked the show's 20th anniversary.