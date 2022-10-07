Daniel Cormier Reveals Dana White's Reaction To Him Working With WWE

For decades, WWE has brought in outside talents to be a part of its on-screen programming, with them often mixing it up with the company's own talent. Lawrence Taylor, Bad Bunny, and Logan Paul are some of the more successful and high-profile examples from over the years. This Saturday at Extreme Rules, former UFC Heavyweight Champion Daniel Cormier will be stepping inside the Fight Pit as the special guest referee for the bout between Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle. In an interview with ESPN MMA, Cormier revealed UFC President Dana White's reaction to him working with WWE.

"I called Dana right away," Cormier said. "He was like, 'Dude, you in the WWE, how could I say no?' He was like, 'I would never, I would never say no to you in the WWE' ... They were all for it, man. UFC is all excited."

Cormier will not be the first UFC fighter to collaborate with WWE, as many have gotten involved in the past, some to the point of being full-time wrestlers for the company. Both Brock Lesnar and Ronda Rousey held championships in UFC and have won multiple titles since making their way to WWE following their MMA careers. Riddle himself has experience inside the Octagon, along with being in the only other Fight Pit match in WWE history, losing his battle with Timothy Thatcher in "NXT." Riddle and Rollins' feud has only escalated in recent months, with their last match taking place at Clash At The Castle — a contest that saw Rollins walk away with the victory.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit ESPN MMA with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.