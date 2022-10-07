Possible Spoiler On Zelina Vega's WWE Return

A big update on Zelina Vega's WWE return has surfaced. Vega hasn't been seen on WWE TV since the April 25 episode of "Raw." During that episode, she was slapped in the face by then authority figure Sonya Deville. Her last match was on April 11. Fans wondering when Vega will finally make her return should be quite pleased by the following piece of information. PWInsider reports that Vega has been spotted at the Boston airport. The October 7 episode of "WWE SmackDown" emanates from the DCU Center in Worcester, MA.

The report notes that Vega is penciled in for tonight's broadcast. It's said that she is sporting a blond hairstyle. As previously mentioned, Vega has been out of action since April. This is due to an injury, one for which she had to go under the knife. It'll be interesting to see if Vega will become a "SmackDown" superstar from here on out. She had been performing on the "Raw" brand in a tag team with Carmella. The two were headed for a tumultuous split, but were seen together backstage during Vega's last WWE TV appearance. The brand split in WWE isn't truly in effect at all times, however, as we've seen talent from both shows cross over often.

Vega is currently in her second run with WWE. She was released back in November 2020, as she opposed WWE's prior ban on talents using third-party platforms like Twitch to make money unless the company granted permission. Vega returned to the promotion less than eight months later. In her current run, she is a former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion with Carmella and won the 2021 Queen's Crown tournament.