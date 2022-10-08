Brian Gewirtz Addresses Whether He Could Still Do 'The Wrestling Writing Thing'

Former WWE writer Brian Gewirtz has left the door open when it comes to the idea of a return to pro wrestling. Speaking on the "Busted Open" podcast, Gewirtz stated that he was confident he could still find his place in today's very different professional wrestling world.

"It's like working a muscle, a little bit," Gewirtz said. "Your promo muscle, as a writer, in terms of getting into the swing of things again. 'Cause I've had, occasionally, some talent at WWE give me a call and say 'Hey, what's a good line I can say to this person?' Not often, but every now and then. ... And then I start thinking about it, and then that muscle starts, you know, working again. And then all of a sudden I've written like a 10 minute promo and I'm sending it to the person."

Gewirtz maintains a close relationship with Dwayne "The Rock' Johnson," acting as his producing partner for a wide variety of projects. Whenever Johnson makes appearances on WWE TV, Gewirtz is there to join him. "In fact, I'm going to 'Raw' in Brooklyn on Monday because I'm gonna be back in New York because of [the] ... 'Black Adam' premiere," Gewirtz said. "Whenever I show up to WWE nowadays, the first response from everybody is 'Oh my God, is The Rock here?'"

Gewirtz made sure to point out that Johnson was not scheduled to appear at this week's "Monday Night Raw," despite his own presence backstage.

While Gewirtz doesn't have any current plans to get back in the business, he isn't opposed to the idea either. "It never truly leaves my psyche or goes away. ... I don't ever really envision myself in that position as a job again but, you know, as they say in the wrestling business, 'you never say never.'"