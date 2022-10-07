WWE Hall Of Famer Johnny Rodz Training Actor For Upcoming Von Erichs Film

"Mindhunter" actor Holt McCallany will be portraying Fritz Von Erich in the upcoming "Iron Claw" film, and he'll have some Hall of Fame help courtesy of Johnny Rodz. Rodz was the special guest on "Stories with Brisco & Bradshaw" and revealed that McCallany has been training with him for the role for over a month at this point.

"I got another month to go with him," Rodz said. "I'm staying late at night to help him out."

McCallany was familiar with Gleason Gym, the famous establishment in which Rodz trains talent, due to his time on the 2011 boxing series "Lights Out" on FX, which only lasted one season. Now, McCallany will be taking the gloves off to perfect the Von Erich "Claw."

"I know what Fritz used to work like, but can you imagine, I gotta train this guy for two months for him to do a little skit like that?" Rodz said, referring to the notorious Von Erich finisher.

Fritz Von Erich was the patriarch of the Von Erich family and was the primary promoter for World Class Championship Wrestling, which operated in the Dallas region during wrestling's territorial era. "Iron Claw" will cover the whole family tragedy of the Von Erich story, and also stars Zac Efron as Kevin Von Erich and Jeremy White as Kerry Von Erich.

"He's a real good guy, he's gonna do it," Rodz said of McCallany. "The people that are making this movie, he says they got a lot of money ... They gonna take about a year before they finish with this."