Finn Balor Knew Former Training Partner Would Become WWE Superstar

Every wrestler is trained by someone, even future WWE megastars, Finn Balor had a hand in training Becky Lynch, and during an appearance on "SHAK Wrestling," the two-time Intercontinental Champion recalled knowing from the beginning how far Lynch could go.

"Becky was someone who we trained together and someone, from day one, I knew was going to be a superstar, and I don't think she even realized the potential she had," Balor said. "She would come to training every single week. She was, most weeks, the only female there, with about, you know, 20 or 30 guys that were all just ready to, you know, lay it in on her, and she hung in with the boys every single week. And then to see her success over the last couple years is mind-blowing, so heartwarming, because, you know, having seen how hard she's worked over the years, she really deserves everything that's coming to her right now."

Lynch is perhaps the most successful woman in WWE history when it comes to sheer accomplishment. She has eclipsed 800 days as a women's champion in WWE over her six reigns, most recently holding the "Raw" Women's Championship from SummerSlam 2021 until WrestleMania 38. She's also a former winner of the women's Royal Rumble, and she performed in WWE's 2018 Match of the Year alongside Charlotte Flair in 2018. Most notably, when women headlined WrestleMania for the first time in 2019, the main event match saw Lynch defeat Flair and Ronda Rousey for both the "Raw" and "SmackDown" Women's Championships, cementing her legacy as a WWE trailblazer.

