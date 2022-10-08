AEW Announces Pac All-Atlantic Title Defense For 10/12 Dynamite

Orange Cassidy will get another shot at Pac and the AEW All-Atlantic Championship on this coming Wednesday's episode of "Dynamite," when AEW makes its debut in Canada. This will be the fourth time Cassidy and Pac have squared off in a one-one-match.

Back in June, Pac defeated Malakai Black, Miro, and New Japan Pro-Wrestling's Clark Connors to become the inaugural AEW All-Atlantic Champion. He's gone on to defend the championship against the likes of Shota Umino, LJ Cleary, and Kip Sabian. As of late, AEW's resident "Bastard" has had issues with Best Friends. After Pac used underhanded tactics to defeat Trent Beretta, Cassidy had seen enough.

After Pac used the ringside bell hammer to successfully defend his championship against Beretta on Battle of the Belts IV, "The King of Sloth Style" made his first appearance on AEW TV since the Grand Slam edition of "Dynamite." Cassidy made his way down to the ring and instantly engaged in a pull-apart brawl with Pac. Cassidy had been written off TV for a few weeks after the Grand Slam show, where Pac used the ringside bell hammer to defeat him.

In addition to the Pac-Cassidy match on this Wednesday's "Dynamite," Chris Jericho will defend the Ring of Honor World Championship against former champion Bryan Danielson; Billy Gunn faces Swerve Strickland; and Luchasaurus takes n Jungle Boy.