Freddie Prinze Jr. Wants To See Former WWE PPV Return

On the latest episode of actor and former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr.'s "Wrestling With Freddie" podcast, he revealed which old-school pay-per-view he'd like to see brought back in WWE now that Paul "Triple H" Levesque is Chief Content Officer. Prinze said he was a fan of Cyber Sunday, an event in which online voting by fans determined opponents for matches, match stipulations, and even outfits for the women of the company to wear as they competed.

"It was a legit vote, and every time that the vote came in, that's who went in and wrestled, and I never knew that," Prinze said. "I always thought it was a work when I was [watching], when they were on. But I liked those a lot even though I thought they were fake. Once I found out it was real, it just brought a whole different level of magic to it, so I would love to see something like that come back again."

Since Levesque took over as head of creative, he's brought concepts he utilized in "NXT" to the main roster, such as the the Fight Pit match between Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle at Extreme Rules, and the WarGames matches scheduled for Survivor Series this November. Prinze Jr. hopes Levesque continues this trend and also adds some vintage flair to WWE programming.

"I think they'll start bringing some old school stuff back," Prinze said. "I mean, Triple H is a true student of the game. He's a historian; he knows everything there is to know about wrestling."

