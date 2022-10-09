Evil Uno Clarifies Hangman Page's Status With The Dark Order

Evil Uno has provided some clarity on Hangman Page's status with The Dark Order. Page has been by The Dark Order's side ever since he was kicked out of The Elite due to his heated split from The Young Bucks on AEW TV. As time has gone on, Page and The Young Bucks have been more cordial to one another on AEW programming, but a reunion has yet to come to fruition.

For now, Page is sticking with The Dark Order, but is he officially a member of the group? When asked by Bill Apter for Sportskeeda who he'd like to have join The Dark Order, Uno revealed that Page is not an official member.

"You know, this will seem like a cop-out answer, but Hangman Adam Page has never officially joined The Dark Order," Uno said. "We've hung out together for two years now, we've been great friends, and I would love for him to don the colors at all times."

When asked why Page is at the top of his list, Uno praised Page not just as a performer, but as a person.

"Honestly, I truly think he's one of the best professional wrestlers in the world," Uno said. "Former AEW champion, potentially the next world champion in Cincinnati, October 12th on AEW Dynamite, he has an opportunity to wrestle Jon Moxley for the championship. I think beyond what he can help for our group I think he's a fantastic person. He's been very helpful to everyone in The Dark Order. I think he has a great future, and I think if he was our ace Dark Order would go on to much greater things."'

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Sportskeeda" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.