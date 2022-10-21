This Sports Franchise Makes Shahid Khan The Most Money

Shahid Khan, the father of AEW President Tony Khan, worked his way up from just $500 in savings when he arrived in the United States to eventually become a highly successful billionaire through his purchase of auto manufacturing powerhouse Flex-N-Gate, as well as multiple highly-valuable sports franchises.

Khan was born in Pakistan, moving to the United States by himself at just 16 years old to study engineering at the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign. Khan first started working for Flex-N-Gate during college, and the company would go on to hire him as engineering director after he finished school. Less than a decade later, Khan started his own automotive parts business and became successful enough to purchase the entire company of Flex-N-Gate just a short time later. That company remains his biggest source of income to this day, even outpacing his sports franchises. As of 2020, Flex-N-Gate brought in more than $9 billion in revenue for the entrepreneur (per Bloomberg).

Khan went on to purchase the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2011 from Wayne Weaver, the team's first owner. Khan utilized the fortune made from his automotive ventures to buy the team, and it wouldn't be his last major venture into professional sports. Following that purchase, Khan followed up with an investment into another sports franchise with the purchase of Fulham Football Club in 2013.