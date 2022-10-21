This Sports Franchise Makes Shahid Khan The Most Money
Shahid Khan, the father of AEW President Tony Khan, worked his way up from just $500 in savings when he arrived in the United States to eventually become a highly successful billionaire through his purchase of auto manufacturing powerhouse Flex-N-Gate, as well as multiple highly-valuable sports franchises.
Khan was born in Pakistan, moving to the United States by himself at just 16 years old to study engineering at the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign. Khan first started working for Flex-N-Gate during college, and the company would go on to hire him as engineering director after he finished school. Less than a decade later, Khan started his own automotive parts business and became successful enough to purchase the entire company of Flex-N-Gate just a short time later. That company remains his biggest source of income to this day, even outpacing his sports franchises. As of 2020, Flex-N-Gate brought in more than $9 billion in revenue for the entrepreneur (per Bloomberg).
Khan went on to purchase the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2011 from Wayne Weaver, the team's first owner. Khan utilized the fortune made from his automotive ventures to buy the team, and it wouldn't be his last major venture into professional sports. Following that purchase, Khan followed up with an investment into another sports franchise with the purchase of Fulham Football Club in 2013.
The Jacksonville Jaguars is Shahid Khan's most profitable sports franchise
It will likely come as no surprise that Shahid Khan's most successful sports franchise is his NFL team, the Jacksonville Jaguars. Khan reportedly makes $250 million each year from his NFL franchise, while his ownership of Fulham FC nets him $125 annually (via Forbes).
As of January 2022, Shahid Khan is worth more than $7 billion, and has the 12th most valuable sports franchise portfolio in the world, with a sizable portion of that made up from the $2.8 billion value of the Jaguars. The value of the sports portfolio is very likely to increase in the years to come as Khan prepares to move Fulham Football Club into a new stadium, Riverside Stand, to replace the team's longtime home of Craven Cottage. Though Riverside Stand is set to open relatively soon, full construction is not expected to finish until the 2023-2024 season, with fans restricted to seats in the lower bowl until then.
While Fulham has seen a boost in success under his tenure, the same may not be said for the Jacksonville Jaguars. The team has only 43 wins with 120 losses under Khan's ownership as of this writing, though they continue to grow in value. On the other hand, Fulham was brought up to the Premier League in 2018. Though the team has had its fair share of struggles since then, there has been an undeniable increase in performance since Khan took over.