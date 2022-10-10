Ronda Rousey Praises Mustafa Ali

WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey and the high-flying Mustafa Ali both work for WWE and, while they are on separate brands, Rousey had some high praise for the Chicago native.

"I think he is, he's amazingly talented," Rousey said while streaming on Youtube. "Athletically and comes up with some really great sequences and stuff like that."

Ali has been with WWE since 2016, competing in the WWE Cruiserweight Classic tournament in 2016, losing to Lince Dorado in the first round in just under six minutes of action. This performance was enough for Ali to land a spot on the 205 Live roster by December, a show which has since become defunct along with its Cruiserweight Championship that has been held by the likes of PAC, Rich Swann, Buddy Matthews, and Roderick Strong.

In 2019, Ali transitioned to the main roster and has received a premium match for the WWE Championship, one against Randy Orton, and most recently competed on the Hell in a Cell event against Austin Theory for the United States Championship. Over his near six years with WWE, Ali has found championship success in the company, however, he has picked up major victories against the likes of The Miz, Matt Riddle, and Shinsuke Nakamura.

Ali most recently competed on the October 3rd edition of "Raw," challenging Bobby Lashley for the United States Championship. Ali would put in a hard-fought effort, including kicking out at 2.99 and barely beating the referee's count of 10 while attempting to get back into the ring. However, Ali's efforts would not be enough as Lashley would retain the United States Championship following a Spear.

