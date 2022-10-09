Ronda Rousey Wants To Take Over WWE With Fellow Female Star

There's a couple major storylines Ronda Rousey believes the WWE hasn't pulled the trigger on yet.

Answering fan's questions on her YouTube gaming show, "The Baddest Stream On The Planet," the UFC Hall of Famer and current WWE star said she like to team up with another former MMA fighter and "take over" the WWE. The revelation came when Rousey was asked what current star she'd want to join forces with: "Um, Shayna [Bayszler]? Let's go. Let's take this s*** over," Rousey answered. And what if Shayna turns on her? "Well, then I guess we'd just have to do, like, the best match ever to solve it," Rousey quickly responded.

Rousey said she still hopes WWE will finally bring all Four Horsewomen of the MMA together inside the squared circle – an admission that came when a fan asked if she'd be happy if the women were back together in the WWE? "Yeah, I would," Rousey answered. "You know what would be even better? If all Four Horsewomen were in the WWE and they let us work together."

The WWE had strongly teased a storyline involving the group back in 2017. At that year's Mae Young Classic, Rousey and Bayszler joined fellow horsewomen Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir in the ring and had a face off with the WWE's adopted version of "The Four Horesewomen," which included Charlotte Flair, Bayley, Sasha Banks, and Becky Lynch. Despite the tease, Duke and Shafir were signed onto WWE's developmental system and eventually let go, while Rousey and Bayszler went on to become champions in their own right.