Ronda Rousey Teases Roddy Piper Tribute

When Ronda Rousey made her debut in the WWE back in 2018, it was "Rowdy" Roddy Piper's son who bestowed the UFC star with his father's famed leather jacket and told her to wear it out to the ring.

Now, it appears Rousey may soon be returning the favor with a costumed homage of her own, dedicated to the late WWE Hall of Famer. On the latest edition of her YouTube gaming show, "The Baddest Stream on The Planet," the WWE star said she is planning on "doing an homage" to the 1988 movie "They Live," which featured Piper in the lead acting role.

Rousey, who was given permission to use the "Rowdy" nickname by Piper himself, said that she's planning to make the alterations to gear she wore on "SmackDown" last month when she dumped out a bag of cash after being slapped with a storyline fine for attacking a referee. The two-time WWE world champion told viewers Wednesday that she also intends to include a big reference to her wrestling style as a submission specialist.

"I wanted to do all the subliminal messaging from John Carpenter's 'They Live,' but everything's black on black except for 'submit' is in white," Rousey said. "That's what I'm trying to do. But I'm going to not use my regular shorts and top, I'm going to take the tights and the top that I was wearing that day I dumped all the money out. I'm going to cut those tights into shorts and see how they look as shorts, so hopefully, they don't suck."

Rousey's next appearance in the WWE will likely come this Friday night on "SmackDown" and then again Saturday at the Extreme Rules event, where she is scheduled to face "SmackDown" Women's Champion Liv Morgan for the title.