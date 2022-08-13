Ronda Rousey Makes 'Expensive' Surprise Appearance On WWE SmackDown

It seems the rampage that Ronda Rousey has been on over the course of the last few weeks will not be coming to a halt anytime soon.

During Friday's episode of "WWE SmackDown", Rousey entered unannounced through the crowd with a bag in hand just before the contract signing between "SmackDown" Women's Champion Liv Morgan and Shayna Baszler. Rousey grabbed one of the microphones on the table and said that she knows she isn't supposed to be there.

The crowd cheered on Rousey as she said she was fined a whole lot of money. She unzipped the bag and dumped the contents onto the table: a bunch of cash. She then continued on to say that this probably won't be the last time she's fined because "being the baddest is expensive."

Security guards and backstage officials headed to the ring, looking to remove Rousey. Rousey met them on the arena floor and delivered a hip toss to one of the female security guards. Rousey teased locking on the armbar but ended up not doing it. Baszler then came out and told Rousey she can't do that and she has to play by the rules in WWE. Rousey fired back and told Baszler that she used to be a killer before heading backstage and allowing the contract signing between Morgan and Baszler to take place.

Rousey was hit with a storyline fine and suspension after her SummerSlam match against Morgan. The match between the two ended in a controversial finish where Rousey locked on an armbar that Morgan managed to counter into a pin. The only catch? Morgan tapped out before the referee completed his three-count. Rousey flipped out on the ref after the match, attacking him and Morgan.