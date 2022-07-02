Right now, Ronda Rousey is being portrayed as a top babyface in WWE, but she admitted to “The DC Check-In,” that she’d like to be “a heel the whole time.”

The former UFC star is notorious for being a major Rowdy Roddy Piper fan, and he is her inspiration for wanting to be a villain, as she believes he was “the best heel ever.” Rousey added his nickname during her MMA career in order to pay tribute to him, which she then brought into the wrestling world through some of her ring gear.

“He was the real heel though that wanted you to hate him, he wasn’t the cool guy heel that was like, ‘I want to be bad. I want to be cool. I want you to like me.’ That jacket that I wear is a replica of his jacket and is actually stab-proof because people would try to stab him,” she said. “That’s what kind of heel I want to be.”

Rousey admitted she wants to be a heel that “really inspires that visceral from within and really gets the other person liked,” but she has only spent a brief period of her WWE career working in that manner. Prior to the end of her first run with the company, Rousey began embracing the boos of the audience throughout her storyline with Becky Lynch, which culminated in the first-ever women’s main event at WWE WrestleMania.

“It’s so much easier to get people to hate someone than like them. I think a lot of people forget that the job of a heel is to get the babyface over, it’s not for everyone to think that you’re a cool heel,” she said.

Despite the fact she wants to be a heel, right now, Rousey is working as a babyface in her feud with Natalya, and the two women will collide this Saturday at WWE’s Money In The Bank for the “SmackDown” Women’s Championship.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit “The DC Check-In” with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]