Details On How Long Jon Moxley Reportedly Worked Without AEW Contract

All Elite Wrestling recently announced that AEW World Champion Jon Moxley had re-signed with the promotion, signing on for 5 more years wrestling in AEW, as well as coaching and mentoring in the future. According to the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, the announcement was celebration of sorts for AEW, as the world champion had been working without a contract.

"I know [his contract] expired in July," Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer said, thinking that Moxley's contract likely expired between July 16th and July 22nd. "He would've signed in May, so many people thought when May came and went -including me- I thought 'May came and went and they probably renewed his options or something,' or he'd re-signed a deal," but that was not the case. According to Meltzer, Moxley's initial deal was extended through July due to his absence from the company. Moxley took time off to complete a rehabilitation program for alcohol addiction.

"July came and went and he hadn't signed," Meltzer continued, "but he wasn't going to leave, so he was working under his old terms while they negotiate certain things. Tony wanted certain things, [Moxley] wanted certain things." According to Meltzer, Moxley had no intention of signing with WWE or using negotiations with WWE to help his case in AEW.

Meltzer says the recent announcement was a way for AEW to "make an announcement that was positive one," in light of all the backstage issues the company has been experiencing. "They couldn't announce Bandido because Bandido hadn't signed yet."

As far as Moxley's future with AEW, Meltzer sees Moxley as being an important part of the company. "He's always going to be one of those key guys."