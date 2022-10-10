NJPWWorld Television Championship Announced

New Japan Pro-Wrestling has added another new title to its growing lineup of championships. During New Japan's Declaration of Power show, company officials revealed the new NJPWWorld Television Championship and laid out the rules on how the belt will be crowned and defended.

Matches for the NJPWWorld Television Championship will feature a 15-minute time limit, with a quick pace encouraged to make up for the shorter bouts. The title will be centered around the younger talent on the company's roster. Additionally, all title matches for the NJPWWorld Television Championship will be broadcast for free on social media. That fact, plus the focus on up-and-coming talent, should help elevate and get more eyes on future New Japan stars via the new title.

The title itself is bright gold, with both commentary as well as fans on Twitter pointing out that it looks undeniably like a giant ring rather than a typical championship belt. The company announced that a tournament will be held to decide the first champion, with the semi-finals taking place on November 4. The tournament finals will then be held at Wrestle Kingdom 17 early next year to decide the inaugural champion.

This isn't the first new championship the company has introduced in recent months. This past August, NJPW and sister promotion Stardom announced the creation of the IWGP Women's Championship. A tournament to decide the first woman to hold that championship is currently ongoing. The company also recently introduced a new tag team championship for their North American "NJPW Strong" brand.