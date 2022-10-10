Karrion Kross Compares Current WWE Champion To Bruno Sammartino

Since Karrion Kross re-debuted on WWE's main roster, he's been made to be a big deal — feuding with former champion Drew McIntyre right out of the gate. But he explained that he'd like to be challenging Roman Reigns at some stage. Kross holds the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion in high regard, telling "The Ringer Wrestling Show" that he thinks Reigns, "is our modern day Bruno [Sammartino]."

"I feel like everyone should want to be in the ring with Roman Reigns ... What he's doing right now, in my opinion, is historic. For our company's history, this art of storytelling, it's an amazing thing, and it's going very, very well," he said. "People are having fun. They're enjoying what they're watching. It's something different every week ... That is the guy that I want to be in the ring with.

Reigns is a little busy at the moment with social media star Logan Paul, who he will face at WWE Crown Jewel; therefore, he isn't an option for Kross right now. But Kross confessed to being "a people pleaser," and the former "NXT" Champion stated that he is happy to listen to the WWE Universe for direction. "Whoever people really want to see me in the ring with, me personally, that's the direction I am going to lean in," Kross said. "I like big fight feel, I like those freakshow fights."

Kross is coming off a win at Extreme Rules where he defeated McIntyre in a Strap Match, although Scarlett's assistance with some well-timed pepper spray to the Scotsman's eyes certainly helped in securing the victory.

