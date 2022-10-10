Booker T Weighs In On Sammy Guevara's Future Following Recent AEW Altercations

Sammy Guevara received praise from two-time WWE Hall of Famer and six-time world champion Booker T for his handling of a backstage altercation with fellow AEW wrestler Andrade El Idolo at a recent taping of "Dynamite."

Speaking on his "Hall of Fame" podcast, Booker acknowledged knowing Guevara but noted they haven't talked in "quite some time." But Booker has been tracking Guevara's career, and was both happy and concerned about where it could lead.

"This kid is on a superstar trajectory," Booker said. "But one thing about being on that trajectory, it could implode — literally, it can implode at the blink of an eye. And then you wonder what the hell happened."

Nonetheless, Booker blamed that potential problem on the nature of wrestling, not on Guevara.

"It's business, you got to be smart," he continued. "And the one thing that I've learned along my route, as far as being smart, is keep everybody out of your business. And that means everybody on social media."

Without specifically citing Andrade El Idolo, Booker's remarks appeared to refer to Andrade's skein of unsubtle tweets that seem to suggest an over-eagerness to leave AEW. As for Guevara's backstage encounter with Andrade, Booker commended Guevara's response.

"One thing that he must have done right was he didn't get sent home for the altercation," Booker said, adding he would have responded the same way. "For me. I'm never going throw the first punch. You could hit me square in the face or at least you could throw it first, I'm ducking up, move out of the way of you."

Still, Booker chose not to admonish Andrade, saying that "hopefully he keeps his eye on the prize. That's really what this thing is about, at the end of the day."