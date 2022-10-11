Facts About Charlotte Flair That Only Hardcore Fans Know

The father-daughter relationship can be a challenging one for both sides, made even more difficult when the father is expected to travel the world year after year. As Ric writes about in he and Charlotte's book, "Second Nature: The Legacy of Ric Flair and the Rise of Charlotte," he struggled during Charlotte's childhood. Ric's busy schedule meant that he did not see his daughter as much as either would have liked. The separation of Ric and Charlotte's mother Elizabeth was another strain on the father-daughter pair. Elizabeth and Ric were married in 1983, and Charlotte was born three years later in 1986. Charlotte's parents were together for 23 years and divorced in 2006, the longest of Ric's four marriages. Heading into adulthood and seeing your parents go through a divorce is a relatable situation for many people and one that is extremely difficult to navigate emotionally. Still, through their hardships, Charlotte told Stone Cold that she always felt the support and love from her father, including once she decided to become a pro wrestler.

Never wanting to be "The Nature Girl," Charlotte sought to blaze her trail once joining NXT. Flair was warned by Triple H and Dusty Rhodes that she would not receive preferential treatment because of her lineage, which is just how the ultra-competitive Charlotte wanted it. Of course, the bond between the two Flairs would grow stronger throughout the years, as Ric was influential in helping Charlotte's career both on-screen and off.

In her early years on the main roster, Ric was a huge benefit in regards to getting heat on Charlotte, as he would distract and cheat for his daughter's benefit. Charlotte still feels support from her father, but has risen to a level of confidence that she feels that she can operate completely on her own.