MJF Explains Controversial Decision To Not Do AEW Signing

If there was one discrepancy that remained about MJF's wild odyssey of a weekend surrounding AEW Double or Nothing back in May, it would be about his mysterious no-show for AEW's Fan Fest the day before the pay-per-view. Until now that is.

In an appearance on "Notsam Wrestling," MJF revealed, as only he can, just why he didn't show up to the event. "I did not go because my boss, at the time, was being a f*****g mark. So if you don't want to pay me what I'm worth, Daddy does not show up to work. It's that simple," MJF explained. "Daddy got the money. Daddy's back. Now me and Tony Khan are best friends. Tony Khan? Great guy. Great guy."

MJF also appeared to confirm reports regarding AEW and their search for him that Saturday afternoon. "When I stayed inside the hotel room, they did a wellness check on me," MJF said. "And the AEW security — this is a very true story — tried to break my door down. Now, at the time, I had already left. I can tell you're laughing," he continued, "but it's real. They did the check."

MJF went on to detail how a member of security named Sam nearly kicked down the door of his hotel room trying to locate his whereabouts and the genuine concern that seemed to exist about his wellbeing. "I think that was everyone's fear. 'Is this MJF's Brian Pillman moment?' And no, it was MJF trying to make what he deserved to be making, based on the numbers I bring in when I'm onscreen," he stated.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Notsam Wrestling" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription