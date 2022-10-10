Sean Waltman Hopes WWE Honors DX Member On Raw Tonight

Though it doesn't seem likely that Billy Gunn will be a part of tonight's DX reunion on "WWE Raw," there is one other member that Sean 'X-Pac' Waltman hopes is represented. Though former WWE star Chyna passed away in 2016, Waltman made it clear he wants to honor the legendary performer as a part of the group's upcoming appearance. Speaking on SiriusXM's "Busted Open," Waltman shared his thoughts on Chyna, real name Joanie Laurer, as one of D-Generation X's founding members.

"The only person who's not with us, obviously, is Joanie," Waltman said. "I hope tonight we don't forget to honor her, or I hope we don't just brush past that." Waltman also shared a little bit about what fans can expect to see, or not see, on tonight's reunion. "I was joking with somebody earlier about us going out there and burying some of the younger talent, like my friends and I have done in the past when they've had us come on. I hope that doesn't happen. Let me just say that right now," Waltman continued. "I just want to ... have some fun out there, and maybe do something to uplift some of the talent that's there."

Tonight's appearance marks the 25th anniversary of D-Generation X, whose formation helped set off the infamous Attitude Era of WWE. The original members of DX consisted of Shawn Michaels, Triple H, Chyna and the late Rick Rude, though Rude would only appear with the group for a few short weeks before leaving WWE to sign with WCW after the Montreal Screwjob. Later on, Road Dogg, Billy Gunn, and X-Pac would join, helping usher D-Generation X into its most popular era.