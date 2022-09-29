Sean Waltman Addresses Whether Daddy Ass Will Be Part Of WWE's DX Reunion

On October 10th, D-Generation X will be celebrating their 25th anniversary on "Monday Night Raw." However, some fans have been wondering how many of the members of the group will be involved. The group saw massive success during the Attitude Era, as they were one of the main talking points during the Monday Night Wars. Triple H, Shawn Michaels, and Road Dogg all currently work for WWE so their involvement seem obvious. Sean "X-Pac" Waltman will also be a part of the celebration but some fans are wondering whether the forbidden door could open, allowing the former Billy Gunn, now Daddy Ass in AEW, to join in on the fun as well.

"I don't think that it's impossible or completely out of the question," Waltman said in an "AdFreeShows" exclusive. "It just seems like the whole idea might have been more probable a couple months ago."

In the past couple of months, The Acclaimed, along with Billy Gunn, has become one of the most popular acts in AEW. During The Acclaimed's matches, arenas have begun chanting, "Oh, scissor me Daddy," along with yelling out Bowens' catchphrase on the way to the ring, "The Acclaimed have arrived! Scissor me, Daddy Ass!" Following an explosion of fan support, The Acclaimed won the AEW World Tag Team Championships at the 2022 Grand Slam edition of "AEW: Dynamite."

Gunn was part of the D-Generation X faction in WWE from 1998 until 2000 and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2019 as part of the faction. At the time of the Hall of Fame ceremony, Gunn was already a part of AEW and Triple H jokingly stated, "Billy, let's be honest. He (Vince McMahon) would buy that piss-ant company just to fire you again." Of course, this came on the heels of the crowd in attendance chanting "AEW" during the proceedings.

