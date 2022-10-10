Road Dogg Questions Sammy Guevara's Issue With Andrade El Idolo
"Road Dogg" Brian James thinks Sammy Guevara is a brave man.
Recently, AEW star Andrade El Idolo gave an interview in which he said Guevara "Once came to the locker room and complained that we hit him too hard." Following the interview, tempers flared, social media warfare was waged, and El Idolo ended up being sent home from "AEW Dynamite" for striking Guevara.
"Bless his heart," James said on an episode of "Superstar Crossover." How can a man go to another man after a wrestling match and go, 'Hey, you hit me too hard?'"
According to James, it's important to communicate in the ring — "If I hit you really hard and it's too hard, I'm going to apologize to you anyway, like, 'Oh that's my bad dude, I caught you with that one,'" he said — but James also thinks that Guevara must have immense "intestinal fortitude" to be able to say that El Idolo hit him too hard.
"I don't even know how to compute that," James said, going on to note that Guevara should watch the famously hard-hitting match between GUNTHER and Sheamus from last month's WWE Clash at the Castle. "If you don't want to be on either end of those receipts, then you're barking up the wrong tree as far as business opportunities."
'I loved our time getting beat up'
According to James, he's not throwing bricks in a glass house. The WWE Hall of Famer has dealt with rough wrestlers in the past.
"Early on in my career, I struggled with Vader a little bit," James recalled. "I wasn't [the only one], and apparently other people knew the tricks to getting his respect. My brother Steve [Armstrong] was one of those people. He told me, I got [Vader]'s respect, it was all good from then on."
James says that Bradshaw and Faarooq beat him up a lot, "but I love them. I loved our time getting beat up with them, because while they were hitting us hard, we were hitting them hard as well. It wasn't one of those things where I went to Bradshaw after and said, 'Hey, you hit me really hard out there.'"
James went on to note that he did, however, tell Bradshaw that he knocked him out twice in the same Survivor Series match, but James feels the statute of limitations was up, as it was 25 years later. "I didn't tell him then."