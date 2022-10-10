Road Dogg Questions Sammy Guevara's Issue With Andrade El Idolo

"Road Dogg" Brian James thinks Sammy Guevara is a brave man.

Recently, AEW star Andrade El Idolo gave an interview in which he said Guevara "Once came to the locker room and complained that we hit him too hard." Following the interview, tempers flared, social media warfare was waged, and El Idolo ended up being sent home from "AEW Dynamite" for striking Guevara.

"Bless his heart," James said on an episode of "Superstar Crossover." How can a man go to another man after a wrestling match and go, 'Hey, you hit me too hard?'"

According to James, it's important to communicate in the ring — "If I hit you really hard and it's too hard, I'm going to apologize to you anyway, like, 'Oh that's my bad dude, I caught you with that one,'" he said — but James also thinks that Guevara must have immense "intestinal fortitude" to be able to say that El Idolo hit him too hard.

"I don't even know how to compute that," James said, going on to note that Guevara should watch the famously hard-hitting match between GUNTHER and Sheamus from last month's WWE Clash at the Castle. "If you don't want to be on either end of those receipts, then you're barking up the wrong tree as far as business opportunities."