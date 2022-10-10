Kevin Nash Responds To Allegation He Killed WCW

WCW was bought out by WWE in 2001, completely ending the war between the two companies, which meant that WWE had won and would not face major competition until nearly 20 years later with AEW. Kevin Nash, who won the WCW World Heavyweight Championship on five different occasions, was one of the faces of the company up to its dying years, and tends to be one of the people who most often gets blamed for its failure in the Monday Night War. While on his "Kliq This" podcast, two-time WWE Hall of Famer Nash responded to the allegations of people who believe he was responsible for killing WCW.

"People would say, 'Nash single-handedly destroyed WCW,'" Nash said. "Like it would upset me. I'm thinking like, 'Wow, like, you're almost giving me like, that's almost Trump status. So like, I not only killed, like, a wrestling show that at one point had beaten Vince McMahon for 83 [weeks],' ... I also forced them to sell the Braves, the Hawks, everything that wasn't bolted down." Clearly, Nash doesn't put much stock in him deserving blame for WCW's fall.

At one point in the war between WWE's "Raw" brand and WCW's "Nitro," WCW had taken a strong lead, as Nash referred to, defeating "Raw" in the ratings for 83 weeks in a row. However, this lead would not last forever, as WWE took back hold of the ratings crown and never let go. Nash eventually made his way back over to WWE following the purchase of the company, as he, Hulk Hogan, Scott Hall, and a couple other stars attempted to recreate the nWo in WWE, which would not last nearly as long as it did in WCW. Regardless, the nWo was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2020.

