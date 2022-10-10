Backstage Details On Mia Yim's Departure From Impact Wrestling

The HBIC is now a free agent.

Per a report from Fightful Select, Mia Yim did not sign an extension with Impact Wrestling prior to her match against Mickie James at Bound For Glory. Yim did the honors for James that night, as well as Taylor Wilde the following night at the Bound For Glory Fallout "Impact" taping. The report stated the door is open for Yim to return, as she worked well with the locker room and her time there was positive.

Yim joins a growling list of talent (Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, Maria Kanellis, Vincent) to depart Impact Wrestling over the last couple of days due to expiring contracts. Prominently featured on Impact television since returning to the company at Under Siege on May 7, Yim challenged for the Knockouts Championship in a Queen of the Mountain Ladder Match at Slammiversary and in a singles match against Jordynne Grace at Emergence. Following their championship singles match, the duo formed a tag-team to challenge VXT (Chelsea Green and Deonna Purrazzo) for the Knockouts Tag Team Titles but were unsuccessful. Yim would go on to compete in two multiperson intergender matches, one of which was at Victory Road to determine the number one contender for the X-Division Championship.

A photo post on Yim's Instagram and Twitter accounts earlier in the day was accompanied by the sentence, "Can't wait to see what the future holds." One possibility for the former Knockouts Champion is to join her husband, Keith Lee, in AEW. Another possibility is a return to WWE, the company that released her in November 2021, where Paul "Triple H" Levesque, someone for whom Yim has great respect, is now in charge.