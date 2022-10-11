MJF Teases Upcoming Non-AEW Opportunities

Few AEW stars have captured as much attention in recent months as Maxwell Jacob Friedman. Though he's been a major part of AEW programming since his return at All Out, especially given his impending AEW World Championship match, it seems likely that we'll see MJF popping up in places outside of wrestling quite soon. MJF shared with Sam Roberts on the "NotSam" podcast that he has his sights set outside the world of professional wrestling as soon as possible.

"I don't even like wrestling," MJF said. "Here's the thing — I studied it. I had to, in order to be the best. I think through studying it, I grew an appreciation towards professional wrestling, but once I'm done with professional wrestling, you will never see me again, ever."

As for where Friedman might be headed, it looks like the AEW performer already has one foot out the door towards Hollywood. "I've already booked a huge movie. I'm not allowed to announce what it is, but it will be happening, and it will be announced soon."

"The people in Warner Bros Discovery are crazy high on MJF," the AEW star continued. "They're coming up with potential ideas for MJF outside of the wrestling sphere. There is also a podcasting opportunity that has been thrown my way that I'm considering."

In addition to these impending announcements, it had previously been reported that MJF spent some time this past summer filming with the Impractical Jokers, who also fall under the Warner Bros Discovery corporate umbrella. It seems we'll have a better idea relatively soon of what the future holds for MJF outside of professional wrestling.