Aliyah Confirms Injury And Comments On Future

At the age of 27, it's impressive that WWE superstar Aliyah has been in the pro wrestling industry for nearly a decade. And since arriving on the main roster as part of the 2021 draft, she's already created quite a legacy for herself with a victory over Natalya in 3.17 seconds — the record for the fastest victory in WWE history — as well as winning the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship alongside Raquel Rodriguez.

However, since Rodriguez has formed a new makeshift tag team with Shotzi, it's left fans wondering about the whereabouts of Aliyah. In an update provided by Aliyah herself via Instagram, she confirmed that she suffered an injury during a match last month and said she "doesn't know what the future holds or when [she'll] be back," but she intends to return better than ever.

"I have to say my last match was probably one of my most favorite," she wrote. "And I would like to thank my tag partner Raquel and Damage CTRL And everyone involved. Yes I got injured mid match, however I have this overwhelming gratitude towards the incident because I felt like it pulled out a version of me that I never even knew existed. "Keep going!" I remember thinking. "I never get opportunities like this one" another voice in my head screamed. So idc I'm going to keep going and keep showing out. The emotions and energy I was feeling in the moment truly lit me up inside and I felt INDESTRUCTIBLE in that moment (yes, with an elevated first rib and ac sprain and all.)"

With a women's WarGames match confirmed for November's Survivor Series premium live event, it will be interesting to see if Aliyah returns to play a role in the match against heels such as Damage CTRL and others.