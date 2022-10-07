Raquel Rodriguez Puts Over WWE Star's Previous WarGames Efforts

Last month, Paul "Triple H" Levesque announced that WarGames will be a part of the Survivor Series premium live event this November, marking the first time the concept will be used on WWE's main roster. It was revived in 2017 in "NXT," with several matches involving both men and women. One of those women, "SmackDown" star Raquel Rodriguez, is familiar with the brutal, typically-violent match, but she explained to "Under The Ring" that the double-caged bout is her "absolute favorite."

"I am a two-time WarGames champion – I just want to throw that out there, so I feel like I have some good experience under my belt as well. I would love to be in this year's WarGames; I absolutely would love it. There is just so much action in two rings that are next to each other and then the cage and the weapons that get involved, and you don't know who's going to get called in first."

One person with even more experience than Rodriguez in the WarGames match is her friend-turned-foe, Dakota Kai. The current WWE Women's Tag Team Champion is on the biggest run of her career right now as a part of Damage CTRL.

"She is the absolute athlete of WarGames," Rodriguez noted. "I forgot what the actual word is that she uses for it is, but she literally has started all three in a row, and she's gone until the very end. That girl just goes, and that's what I really appreciate about Dakota is that she is an absolute athlete ... If we get to be on opposing sides again, I can't wait to stuff her in another trash can."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Under The Ring" with an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.