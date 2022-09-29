Injury Update On WWE SmackDown Star Aliyah

Aliyah has been off WWE TV with an undisclosed injury since she & Raquel Rodriguez dropped the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles to IYO SKY & Dakota Kai of Damage CTRL on September 12.

According to Dave Meltzer in last week's Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Alyiah's injury is "not considered to be a serious one" and she's expected back to TV as early as this week. WWE announcers briefly mentioned Aliyah's injury on last week's "Raw" but no further details were disclosed.

While there remains uncertainty over the nature and severity of Alyiah's injury, the Superstar herself provided an update via social media Thursday. Aliyah shared a photo of a noticeable bruise on her right shoulder, indicating that she's dealing with a shoulder injury. The photo was accompanied by the caption: "Never giving up [heart emoji]."

As of this writing, local listings are not advertising Aliyah for this week's "SmackDown" in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. However, Liv Morgan shared a video on Instagram Stories of herself & Aliyah walking the streets of downtown Winnipeg earlier this week, which could be a possible sign of Aliyah working Friday's show.

Meanwhile, Raquel did not speak on her tag team partner's injury in an interview with Global Winnipeg on Thursday morning, while delving into her ongoing rivalry with Damage CTRL. During Aliyah's absence from WWE TV, Raquel has received an assist from the returning Shotzi in her battles against Bayley's heel faction. It is rumored that Raquel & Shotzi will be a part of a WarGames Match against Damage CTRL and other heels at Survivor Series in November.