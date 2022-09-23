Backstage WWE Update On Aliyah's Injury

Former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Aliyah has been out of action recently, but according to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter the situation is not considered to be a serious one, and she is currently listed to return to action as soon as next week. It is unclear exactly what is wrong with the ex-"NXT" Superstar, but her injury was briefly mentioned on television this week, without any details being discussed. She has not been in action since losing the Women's Tag Team Championships alongside Raquel Rodriguez against Damage CTRL members Dakota Kai and IYO SKY on the August 12 episode of "Raw."

It had appeared that Shotzi was going to be put into her place when she made her return to "SmackDown" last week to help Rodriguez after she was being attacked by Bayley's faction. Shotzi was able to turn babyface in the process, but considering the fact Aliyah is due back sooner than later, she seems unlikely to replace her as an official tag team partner.

Aliyah has been a focal point of the women's division throughout Paul "Triple H" Levesque's run in charge of the creative department. She and Rodriguez were an unlikely pairing, but the duo were able to win the women's tag team title tournament to claim the titles that had been vacated following the departure of Sasha Banks and Naomi. It is currently unknown whether or not she and Rodriguez will end up getting a rematch against the current champions, but it appears their rivalry is continuing after Rodriguez faced Bayley last week.