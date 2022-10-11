Video Of Dog Winning Pro Wrestling Match Goes Viral

Have we gotten our first glimpse at wrestling's next big star?

A match between independent wrestler Psycho Mike and a dog named Daiquiri is currently gaining a lot of attention on Twitter from both wrestling fans and those outside the wrestling bubble. In the contest, Daiquiri knocked Psycho Mike to the ground and jumped on his back several times. The canine then stood on his opponent to score the three-count, coming away with his first professional wrestling victory after just about 30 seconds of action.

Now, more and more people are reacting to the video, including recent AEW signee Saraya. "New Airbud movie looks lit," she tweeted.

While we have yet to see anything in the past as impressive as this Australian Shepherd getting a win over a human man in less than a minute, there is quite a storied history of dogs being involved in wrestling. There was Pepe the Dog, who served on commentary for WCW on numerous occasions as well as a dog named Cocolo who previously defeated a ladder to win the DDT Ironman Heavymetalweight Championship.

There are also a number of human wrestlers who are, of course, named after or have taken inspiration from dogs. That list includes the legendary British Bulldogs tag team, consisting of Davey Boy Smith and Dynamite Kid, and legendary WWE Hall of Famer Junkyard Dog. Still, as far as we're aware, no dog, real or metaphorical, has been able to match the accomplishments of Daiquiri in her squash of Psycho Mike. We can only wait and see what the future holds for this talented four-legged prospect, and hope that she continues to pursue a career in wrestling.