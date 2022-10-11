The Undertaker Participates In Tortilla Challenge

We are now getting to see more glimpses of The Undertaker's personal life than ever before. Keeping up with his kids, "The Deadman" has been captured taking part in the "tortilla challenge." For those not aware, the "tortilla challenge," which became viral on TikTok, involves participants filling their mouths with water and taking part in a game of rock, paper, scissors, with the winner of that round getting to slap the loser with a tortilla. However, to win the game outright, both participants must hold the water in their mouth for as long as possible after every tortilla slap.

On Instagram, The Undertaker's wife, former WWE Divas Champion Michelle McCool-Calaway, posted a video of the pair playing the game. The video shows 'Taker and McCool trading tortilla slaps before the latter spits water in the face of her husband. In addition to the short clip, McCool wrote: "Little late but daughter wanted to do the "tortilla challenge," which obviously lead to me & @undertaker doing the "tortilla challenge," which lead to broken tortillas, about 6 mins game-time & a tortilla that became so small, I got most of his big ole bear paw! Could've kept water in, but opted to spit it in his face!!! #marriagegoalsright #kidscommentarycracksmeup #yummyfun."

One of the most recognizable characters in the history of WWE, Undertaker retired from in-ring action in 2020. The seven-time WWE World Champion was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2022. "The Deadman" has recently been involved with the "Undertaker 1 deadMan Show," a one-man spoken event that has now become a regular fixture during WWE premium live event weekends. The next show is scheduled to take place during Survivor Series weekend in Boston, Massachusetts.