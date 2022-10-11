Former WWE Official Wishes Raw Would Have Started Differently

The ""WWE Raw" season premiere last night kicked off with what former WWE official Jimmy Korderas described as a "fun opening segment with DX in the Gorilla Position," during his latest "Reffin Rant" on Twitter. The legendary faction was seen hanging out discussing things they could and couldn't say, and that was followed up by an in-ring promo from The Bloodline.

"How you start the show is just as important as how you end it, and I think there was a missed opportunity last night at Raw," he said. "In front of the live audience, The Bloodline taking their time, great entrance, tremendous heat from these guys, fans loving it ... and it was a great segment. Sami Zayn, awesome." Still, Korderas believes WWE should've had Bray Wyatt open the show to capitalize on all the buzz from his WWE return, which occurred at the end of Extreme Rules on Saturday night.

"I thought this is the way they could have opened the show," Korderas said. "Yes, I know it's the 25th anniversary of DX and all that going on, but I think there was a huge opportunity to start the show off with a real kick-ass moment with Bray Wyatt."

Despite the former Universal Champion's return being the talk of the wrestling world, Wyatt didn't appear at all on "WWE Raw" this week. However, there was another QR code shown during the episode which teased that he will be part of "WWE SmackDown" this Friday.

