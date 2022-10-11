Bobby Lashley Puts Over Several Hungry WWE Stars

Bobby Lashley knows what it's like to perform at the highest level in WWE, but he hasn't lost sight of his WWE run being a dream come true. Lashley, the now-former WWE United States Champion, has just about done it all in the industry. At the age of 46, he remains a top star in WWE, but he stays humble.

During an appearance on SiriusXM's "Busted Open Radio," Lashley was asked how he feels about being viewed as the top babyface on the "WWE RAW" brand. Lashley said that the slew of hungry performers in WWE actually makes him take a step back and realize that he's living the dream. "I love our roster right now, and that's what made me excited about winning the United States Title," Lashley said. "I had Ali last week. Ali's a guy that's kind of been overlooked a little bit, but he is phenomenal. Great wrestler, great mind for the business. So, you have him, you have [Matt] Riddle that's on fire right now, you have Seth Rollins, he's Seth Freaking Rollins. He's great across the board."

Lashley went on to talk about his close friends, MVP, Shelton Benjamin, and Cedric Alexander. The four men were a part of The Hurt Business, and Lashley wants the faction to reunite down the road. "Some of my closest friends, even favorites, The Hurt Business, MVP's there with Omos, and Shelton Benjamin's still doing his stuff, Cedric's there," Lashley said. "I'd like to bring that group back together at some point in time." Despite dropping the US Title to Rollins on "Raw," Lashley now seems likely to take on Brock Lesnar in a high-profile rematch at Crown Jewel on November 5.

