Bryan Danielson Names Only Year He Was Considered To Be 'The Man'

As AEW starts its first journey outside of the United States, with its first international show scheduled for Wednesday, the company has been attempting to take over the city of Toronto, Ontario, and its media outlets. Before his match on "Dynamite" with ROH World Champion Chris Jericho, Bryan Danielson spoke with the Toronto Star about the impending showdown and his first shot at the championship he last held in 2005.

At the time, ROH had positioned Danielson as the top star, with him having held the title for over 460 days, defending it against the company's biggest names. Among them were the likes of Samoa Joe, Austin Aries, Nigel McGuiness, KENTA, Christopher Daniels, and current WWE talent AJ Styles. "In 2005, it's probably the first and only time I've ever been considered by a company to be the man," Danielson said when speaking about his run as ROH World Champion with the "Toronto Sun." "That's really the first and only time that's ever happened in my career." Danielson's run as ROH champ was what initially cemented him in the minds of many wrestling fans as a top-level talent.

This wasn't the only time Danielson has ever held a World Championship, however, with the former WWE superstar holding five major titles with the company, his most notable win being at WrestleMania 30 over Randy Orton and Batista. Danielson's quest for his seventh World Title is set for this Wednesday in Toronto, with the AEW star engaged in a heated rivalry with Jericho over how his Jericho Appreciation Society treated one of its seemingly now former members, Daniel Garcia. It remains to be seen, though, if Garcia will actually join Danielson's Blackpool Combat Club faction.