Duke 'The Dumpster' Droese Gives His Thoughts On Current WWE Product

Duke "The Dumpster" Droese is watching wrestling again.

"I had not watched it for a long time and I'm just starting to kinda slowly get back into watching some of it," Droese said on "The A2K Wrestling Show." "It's interesting to me to see what's going on with WWE with Triple H. It's kinda gotten my interest because it was status quo for such a long time."

Droese says that "Vince McMahon's mindset" kept the product from changing for so long, as well as the stories and characters. The stagnation was a turn-off for the former WWE Superstar.

"You can see Triple H is making some moves that are best for business," Droese continued. "When he says 'best for business' he means it."

Droese isn't just watching WWE, he says he watches "a little bit of AEW and all that stupid drama that's been going on apparently," calling the current turmoil in the AEW locker room "interesting." Droese says he's a simple wrestling fan, though, and watches for just that: wrestling.

"I like to watch good wrestling and they put on a good show and a good wrestling match, and it isn't like 45 minutes of talking and ten minutes of wrestling then you've got my attention."

Droese says the breaking point for his WWE viewing was in 2002, when he watched then WWE World Heavyweight Champion Triple H, dressed as Kane, mount a blowup doll in a casket and simulate sex with a corpse; the infamous Katie Vick incident.

"That was it for me."

