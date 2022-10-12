TikTok Stars The Voros Twins And Top Indie Star Reportedly Booked For AEW Dynamite

With AEW making it's debut in Canada tonight in Toronto, it only makes sense that some Canadian wrestlers would be appearing as extras and/or talent on either "Dynamite" tonight, the episode of "AEW Dark: Elevation" that's taped prior to "Dynamite," or the "Rampage" and "Dark" tapings on Thursday. According to Fightful Select, the Voros Twins tag team and Toronto native Jody Threat have been booked.

From New Westminster, British Columbia, a town in the Greater Vancouver area, the Voros Twins are most known for their presence on social media, most notably Tik Tok. However, the duo is experienced in the ring, having wrestled in Western Canada and the Pacific Northwest for the past eight years, most notably appearing in DEFY Wrestling in 2019 and 2020. They also appeared in one match in ROH in 2019.The Voros Twins posted a photo on Twitter of them with AEW star Chris Jericho on Tuesday.

As for Threat, sources told Fightful that she was booked for AEW's tapings in Toronto weeks ago. Having competed for promotions such as GCW, AAW, and Beyond Wrestling in the States, the five-year veteran helped Trish Stratus prepare for her most recent return to the ring in 2019. That same year, Threat tried out for WWE, although she was ultimately not signed.