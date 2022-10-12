Update On Future Of Sheamus' YouTube Series

Plenty of wrestlers have raised their profile through social media platforms and Twitch streams, and now some "banger" videos are about to hit YouTube. That's because Sheamus is bringing back his popular "Celtic Warrior Workouts" channel.

After a two-year hiatus from YouTube, the "WWE SmackDown" star is coming back with a bang, as he has a big first guest lined up. Sheamus revealed the news on Twitter, saying, "Guess who's back? The biggest banger channel on youtube Celtic Warrior Workouts returns THIS FRIDAY after 2 years Premiering with Bobby Lashley!!10am ET. Sub & See."

Sheamus' channel proved to be a hit during its original run. He built a community of over 700,000 subscribers, who watched videos featuring the likes of John Cena, Rey Mysterio, and Charlotte Flair doing various workouts. Each video has Sheamus heading to the gym with a different person as he commits to doing their style of workout and pushing himself to the limit in each one.

It's informative for those who enjoy the fitness world, as viewers are able to see exactly what these wrestlers do to get into the shape they're in. The videos also are interesting for wrestling fans because Sheamus and his guests often share stories about the business while they're working out.

Sheamus is currently enjoying a period of success inside the ring via his feud against GUNTHER, which has seen the two put on some classic matches. The WWE Universe has begun getting behind Sheamus thanks to those bouts, and it has been reported that The Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Butch, and Ridge Holland) are now being listed as babyfaces internally.