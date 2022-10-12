Big Update On Paige VanZant's Pro Wrestling Training Following AEW Match

With over a decade of in-ring experience under his belt, former WWE star Gangrel has spent time in recent years teaching those who have dreams of getting started in the world of professional wrestling. After opening his own school at one point, he currently applies what he knows to eager students at Coastal Championship Wrestling's training facility in Florida. One of the more notable pupils who had recently been under his training was MMA fighter Paige VanZant as she attempted to transition from the cage to the squared circle. VanZant signed with AEW earlier this year after making several appearances with the company leading to her first match at Double or Nothing this past May.

But in a new interview with "K & S Wrestlefest," VanZant's coach explained that her progress in training as a wrestler has essentially come to a halt. "Yes, I did [train VanZant] for a little while there. She did well; she didn't train as much as I would have liked for her to train, but I haven't seen her since that match," said Gangrel. "She did that match, she wrote me, and said, 'Hey, I'd like to go over the match with you and some critique.' And I said, 'Sure,' and that's the last I heard from her," he continued. "She's an athlete. She could have been really, really good at it actually."

VanZant had been keeping busy outside of wrestling, training for an August fight with Charis Sigala as part of the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship promotion. However, the fight was pulled from the card last minute, and while it was initially rescheduled for a later date, it now appears that fight is off completely; VanZant would go on to state on her Instagram that she did not pull out of the fight but rather was pulled from it.