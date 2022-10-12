WWE NXT Sees Its Highest Viewership Numbers In Nearly A Year

"WWE NXT" came in with big numbers following all the buzz the company is receiving after Extreme Rules and a memorable season premiere episode of "Raw."

Wrestlenomics shared the viewership information for October 11 and Tuesday night's episode was watched by an average of 737,000 viewers overall. That's up 18 percent from last week and the highest total viewership since the special Halloween Havoc episode nearly one year ago, on October 26, 2021.

The same can be said for the key demographic. "NXT" was watched by an average of 196,000 viewers aged 18 to 49, totaling a 0.15 P18-49 rating, up 17 percent from last week.

From a ranking perspective, NXT ranked 14th in the P18-49 rating among cable originals, and in broadcast primetime it placed 29th. Playoff baseball took the top two spots as the Cleveland Guardians battled the New York Yankees on TBS and the San Diego Padres played the Los Angeles Dodgers on FS1. The Yankees-Guardians game drew a 1.34 P18-49 rating while the Dodgers-Padres game garnered a 0.71 P18-49 rating.

Going back a year, total viewership is up while the key demographic remained the exact same. The October 12, 2021 episode of "NXT" was watched by 632,000, 14 percent less than last night.

Tuesday night's "NXT" opened with Bron Breakker battling Javier Bernal in a quick match that had the "NXT" Champion walk out victorious. Sonya Deville made a surprise return to attack Alba Fyre, Edris Enofe and Malik Blade became the number-one contenders for the "NXT" Tag Titles, and Ilja Dragunov defeated Grayson Waller in the main event.