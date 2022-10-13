Win A Mr. Brodie Lee - AEW Unmatched Series 3 Figure From Ringside Collectibles!

Wrestling Inc. has partnered with Ringside Collectibles to offer readers the chance to win a brand new AEW Unmatched Series 3 Figure. This figure from Jazwares lets you add the late Mr. Brodie Lee, leader of the Dark Order, to your collection. His figure is decked out in a black ring shirt with the Dark Order symbol emblazoned across the back. It comes with multiple accessories, including a contract, a rolled paper, and the TNT Championship belt.

One lucky winner will get their very own Mr. Brodie Lee – AEW Unmatched Series 3 figure for free! For a chance to win, follow @WrestlingInc on Twitter and retweet this tweet by Monday, October 17, at 11:59 p.m. This giveaway is only open to residents of the U.S. and Canada. Entrants must be at least 18 years old.

This Mr. Brodie Lee – AEW Unmatched Series 3 Figure is available for purchase from Ringside Collectibles.