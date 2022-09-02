Brodie Lee Reportedly Expected To Be Included In Upcoming AEW Project

Brodie Lee's memory will not only live forever, it will fight forever.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Brodie Lee will be a playable character in the upcoming "AEW Fight Forever" video game. Brodie Lee joins deceased wrestling legend Owen Hart in the game. The report notes that AEW struck a deal with Owen's widow Dr. Martha Hart.

Lee has been heavily influential to AEW, with the "It's Wednesday, you know what that means..." introduction to AEW Dynamite being a tribute to one of Brodie Lee's old social media habits. Lee, real name Jon Huber, passed away in December 2020, after battling idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis at the Mayo Clinic. AEW held a much-lauded memorial show to their fallen friend and colleague.

A former AEW TNT Champion, so iconic was Lee's reign that the original "red strap" version of the TNT Championship belt was retired and given to Lee's family. The former Dark Order leader's legacy is carried on by his son Brodie Jr. aka "-1," who appears on AEW television and will receive his t-shirt and merchandise upon his 18th birthday. The Huber family has been heavily involved in the promotion since Lee's passing. Lee's widow Amanda Huber serves as Community Outreach Officer for the company.

The "AEW Fight Forever" game has been overseen by AEW EVP Kenny Omega, THQ Nordic & Yuke's. It has no current release date, but a group of AEW talent did travel to Germany's Gamescom to show off the game and even wrestle in some matches. The game won "Best Sports/Racing Game" at the convention.