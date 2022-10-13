Kimber Lee Gives Update On Her Impact Wrestling Status

Kimber Lee began 2022 by swatting away rumors that she had been dropped by Impact Wrestling, but her absence from the ring during the year continued to give the impression that she is not longer part of the company's roster. In an interview with NBC Sports Boston's "Ten Count," however, Lee confirmed that she is, in fact, still part of the Impact organization.

"I am still contracted with Impact Wrestling," she said. "I signed a three-year deal, so I still have another year to go. So the potential to come back is always there. It was just with the storyline I was in with Su Yung, things kind of came to a close. I've been in talks with Gail [Kim] about where to go next, and so, it's coming, it's just, it's not set it stone when."

Fall then asked Lee whether her Impact contract is frozen when she's not active in front of audiences.

"It keeps going," she said. "It does keep going, it has a date on it."

While Lee has been absent from the ring, she was prominent in the headlines earlier this year over the collapse of her marriage to former "NXT" Tag Team Champion Nash Carter, who previously wrestled for Impact as Zachary Wentz. The couple wed in 2019, but last April, Lee accused Carter of physical and emotional abuse. She also tweeted a photograph of Carter doing what appeared to be a Nazi salute while sporting an Adolf Hitler-style mustache. WWE released Carter after Lee's tweet, and he later re-emerged as Wentz on the independent scene.