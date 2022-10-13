Renee Paquette Gives Big Update On Her Commentary Future

As of October 12, Renee Paquette is officially All Elite, kicking off last night's "AEW Dynamite" in Toronto with an interview with Christian Cage. The wife of AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, Paquette has had a number of roles in wrestling over the years that, to this point, were solely for WWE: be it doing backstage interviews, or hosting shows such as "Talking Smack" and "WWE Backstage." For a short stretch, Paquette also served as a color commentator for "Raw" Monday nights. However, it was a widely-held belief that she was not well-suited for the role.

On a new episode of her podcast "The Sessions with Renee Paquette," she revealed if she intends to sit at the commentary desk in AEW. "No," Paquette stated. "I shouldn't say 'No,' but I feel like, I feel like anyone that just heard you say that probably had the same reaction as me: 'No thanks. We don't need that, we don't want that,' and that's always how I felt about it." She added, "I feel like people just had such a negative reaction to it."

Prior to hopping onto commentary for the red brand, Paquette did sit in the role for "NXT" for a few months beginning in 2013, where she received far less criticism than during her time on "Raw." Paquette also discussed her time commentating for "NXT" on the podcast. "Could it be different in different circumstances — and we all know what those circumstances are — could it be different? Possibly," Paquette continued. "When I did commentary at 'NXT' I did have a good time and I did enjoy doing that." When on the "Raw" desk, she did have a notably bad experience with former boss Vince McMahon in her headset that soured her commentary experience.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Sessions with Renee Paquette" and provide an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.