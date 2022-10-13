Chris Jericho Discusses AEW's 'Growing Pains'

It seems that All Elite Wrestling has made more headlines for backstage drama than it has for the product in recent months. From backstage brawls involving top stars to MJF's reported issues with Tony Khan to Cody Rhodes leaving and rejoining WWE, the young company's honeymoon period appears to be over. However, former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho believes that the promotion was always going to run into some hurdles.

In an interview with Comicbook.com, the current ROH World Champion explained that every company experiences "growing pains." However, that doesn't mean everything is crumbling behind the scenes. "[There's] always going to be little dips and dots in any company, in any locker room of any type of sport. It's just the way it is. So you just deal with it. And the funny thing is, everyone's got an opinion when they're online and the social media and all that stuff," Jericho said.

Jericho also stated that the pros outweigh the cons in regard to working with AEW. "We know what's really happening and we know, sure there're things you got to fix, but the positivity in our company is off the charts and the optimism of where we're going over the next few years is also off the charts."

The 51-year-old concluded by saying that the company is taking care of the growing pains, and veterans such as himself, Bryan Danielson, and Jon Moxley have stepped up as locker room leaders to help steer the ship. "That's what I'm here for and we're taking care of the issues and focusing more on the positives, which are 98% to two."