Davey Boy Smith Jr. Set To Helm Generational Faction In MLW

Major League Wrestling is continuing another family legacy in pro wrestling, and it will kick off in Philadelphia later this month. Earlier this week, MLW revealed the return of Davey Boy Smith Jr., who is coming back from a two-year absence, but this time he'll be bringing two stars that share his family ties with Stampede Wrestling. MLW announced on Thursday that Smith's cousins, The Billington Bulldogs, will be joining him to face the BOMAYE Fight Club — Alex Kane, Myron Reed and Mr. Thomas.

The Bulldogs consist of Thomas and Mark Billington, the two sons of the late Tom Billington, The Dynamite Kid. According to the announcement on MLW.com, the Bulldogs have been training with Smith Jr. and WWE Hall Of Famer Bret Hart.

"MLW has showcased some of wrestling's greatest families over the years," MLW matchmaker Cesar Duran said in the announcement. "Now it is time for the Bulldogs to take the spotlight. What better place than FIGHTLAND in South Philly?"

Smith Jr. and the Hart family have a strong history with Major League Wrestling. Back in 2018, Smith Jr. was a part of the New Hart Foundation with Teddy Hart and Brian Pillman Jr. The faction notoriously feuded with MJF's faction, The Dynasty, which consisted of current MLW World Champion Alexander Hammerstone and Richard Holliday. Also introduced to MLW was The Opera Cup tournament, a trophy that was last won by Stu Hart in 1948. Smith Jr. became the first person to win the tournament in 2019 after facing Pillman Jr. in the finals.

The Billingtons aren't the first legacy tag team to join the ranks of Major League Wrestling, as Marshall and Ross Von Erich are former MLW World Tag Team Champions.